Flood warnings and alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- Credit: JAMES WEEDS
Parts of Norfolk and Waveney are at further risk of flooding this evening.
Two flood warnings and 10 flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for the region, covering coastal and inland areas.
It comes after flooding caused a weekend of damage and disruption across Norfolk and Suffolk.
Many train services were cancelled after one was left stranded on the tracks at Haddiscoe and cars were covered in water in Lowestoft.
Tides are expected to be higher than normal due to Storm Corrie which could cause minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths.
Flooding could occur between 4pm and 9pm along coastal areas.
Inland locations near rivers could see flooding due to high tides stopping the normal drainage into the North Sea.
Flood warnings are currently in place for riverside properties along the tidal River Yare including Cantley, Brundall and Reedham and isolated low lying properties along the tidal River Waveney.
Flood alerts are in place across 10 areas of the region:
- The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water
- The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water
- The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne
- The north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley
- The north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse
- The Norfolk coast from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea
- The Norfolk coast from Caister to Gorleston, including Great Yarmouth
- The Norfolk coast from Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott
- The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey
- The Suffolk coast at Southwold.
More information can be found on the Environment Agency website.