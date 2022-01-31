Warning of floods and high winds in parts of Norfolk and Waveney

Flood alerts remain in place in some areas of Norfolk and Waveney. - Credit: Stuart Clarke

Flood alerts remain in place across Norfolk amid heavy flooding in the region.

Many train services were cancelled after one was left stranded on the tracks at Haddiscoe and cars were covered in water in Lowestoft yesterday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Monday (January 31) due to heavy winds caused by Storm Corrie.

People have been told to "take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger".

Winds are highest and west and north Norfolk and there have also been reports of some power cuts.

Flood alerts

Southwold

A flood alert has been issued for Southwold, with flooding of coastal roads and footpaths expected on Monday (January 31).

Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Corrie, with high tide levels anticipated at the harbourside in Southwold.

The flood alert area is for the Suffolk coast at Southwold, including Reydon Marshes.

The Suffolk coast from Lowestoft to Bawdsey

Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely on Monday.

Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to Storm Corrie and there expected to be higher water levels in Lake Lothing in Lowestoft as well as high sea levels along the Suffolk Coast, impacting on beach access points.

The tidal River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water

A flood alert has been issued due to the prospect of some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

High water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed. This is due to a natural tide locking effect.

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

There is also thought to be high water levels at Beccles Quay.

The tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water

Some minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths is likely.

As before, high water levels could also last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

Areas impacted the most are set to be Brundall and Reedham riverside areas.

The tidal Rivers Bure, Ant, and Thurne

A flood alert has been issued due to the likelihood of minor flooding to riverside roads and footpaths.

High water levels are also anticipated to last for several days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide, of the Broads river system.

Expect to see high water levels around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning.