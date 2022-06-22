News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:16 AM June 22, 2022
Floods on Harling Road in Garboldisham.

The Met Office is warning thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause flooding in Norfolk. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk with the county predicted to be hit by thunderstorms and torrential rain.

The Met Office yellow warning, which will be in place from 10am to 11.59pm tomorrow (June 23), states there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with a small possibility of a danger to life.

Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds is also possible.

There is a small chance that village communities could be cut off by flooded roads and that storms could cause power cuts.

It also warns the weather could cause further disruption to public transport, with rail workers on strike this week, and fears the conditions could make driving difficult.

It comes after the county was issued with a level three heatwave warning last week when temperatures hit 32C.

