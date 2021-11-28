Warning for drivers as Met Office issues ice warning across Norfolk

Drivers have been urged to use caution as Norfolk's roads are expected to become icy from Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which means that icy surfaces could mean accidents become more likely, while journey times are also thought to take longer.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Icy patches across many parts of the UK

Sunday 1500 – Monday 1000



Rain, sleet and #snow clearing the south, then #ice developing on some surfaces



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/H9AmsGc1vS — Met Office (@metoffice) November 28, 2021

The Met Office said: "Showers or longer spells of sleet and snow should clear this evening.

"As skies clear, a widespread frost will develop, leading to the chance of icy surfaces in these areas, and also where lying snow has partly melted during the day."

Snow began to fall in some areas of the county such as Dereham and Norwich on Sunday morning as Storm Arwen continues to impact parts of Norfolk and the wider UK.

Yesterday, some places in Norfolk were hit by gusts of up to 65mph as strong winds and heavy rain continues to disrupt the country.