News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Warning for drivers as Met Office issues ice warning across Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:31 AM November 28, 2021
Drivers contend with icy roads, freezing fog and the low winter sun on the A11 near Snetterton. Phot

Icy roads are expected across Norfolk from Sunday night. - Credit: Archant

Drivers have been urged to use caution as Norfolk's roads are expected to become icy from Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which means that icy surfaces could mean accidents become more likely, while journey times are also thought to take longer.

The Met Office said: "Showers or longer spells of sleet and snow should clear this evening.

"As skies clear, a widespread frost will develop, leading to the chance of icy surfaces in these areas, and also where lying snow has partly melted during the day."

Snow began to fall in some areas of the county such as Dereham and Norwich on Sunday morning as Storm Arwen continues to impact parts of Norfolk and the wider UK.

Yesterday, some places in Norfolk were hit by gusts of up to 65mph as strong winds and heavy rain continues to disrupt the country.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cheryl Watling's daughter in hospital following the attack in Riverside on Monday evening 

Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Winter Wonderland coming to Catton Park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer

Christmas

Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Dozens of trees have been felled behind the Longfields estate in Swaffham

Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Hermes delivery note. 

Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon