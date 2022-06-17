Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?

Many will be heading to the beach to enjoy the hottest day of the year so far. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Temperatures are expected to soar across Norfolk today - but where will it be the hottest?

Weather experts have forecasted temperatures of above 30C for most of the county today (June 17).

And a level 3 heat-health alert has been issued for the region with people being urged to check on those who are most vulnerable.

Loddon will be the warmest place in the county today with temperatures reaching 32C at 4pm, according to the Met Office.

Much of the county is forecast for similar levels of heat with Norwich, Dereham, Diss, King's Lynn, and Thetford reaching 31C.

Temperatures may be cooler towards the coast with Great Yarmouth expected to see highs of 26C.

But some parts of the coast will still see higher temperatures, with the thermometer reaching 30C in Blakeney and 31C in Cromer.

These highs are all forecast for the afternoon, between 2pm and 5pm.

The UV index, which identifies the strength of ultraviolet radiation, is also high today according to the Met Office.

Norfolk is at a seven on the index at midday which is considered a high level.

The NHS advises that people stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, keep hydrated, use sunscreen, and wear loose-fitting clothes.