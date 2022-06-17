Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Temperatures are expected to soar across Norfolk today - but where will it be the hottest?
Weather experts have forecasted temperatures of above 30C for most of the county today (June 17).
And a level 3 heat-health alert has been issued for the region with people being urged to check on those who are most vulnerable.
Loddon will be the warmest place in the county today with temperatures reaching 32C at 4pm, according to the Met Office.
Much of the county is forecast for similar levels of heat with Norwich, Dereham, Diss, King's Lynn, and Thetford reaching 31C.
Temperatures may be cooler towards the coast with Great Yarmouth expected to see highs of 26C.
But some parts of the coast will still see higher temperatures, with the thermometer reaching 30C in Blakeney and 31C in Cromer.
These highs are all forecast for the afternoon, between 2pm and 5pm.
Most Read
- 1 Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach
- 2 Pick up gorgeous peonies at this Norfolk farm
- 3 9 acts that YOU want to see perform at Carrow Road in 2023
- 4 'Should be proud': Mum praises young boys who stepped in to help her
- 5 Man arrested as A47 reopens after police incident
- 6 Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident
- 7 Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth
- 8 Man punched in the head during Elton John concert at Carrow Road
- 9 First look as 'vibrant' new seafront food hall prepares for unveiling
- 10 All the pictures from Elton John's electrifying concert at Carrow Road
The UV index, which identifies the strength of ultraviolet radiation, is also high today according to the Met Office.
Norfolk is at a seven on the index at midday which is considered a high level.
The NHS advises that people stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, keep hydrated, use sunscreen, and wear loose-fitting clothes.