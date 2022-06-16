Warning for region as it prepares for 'fiery Friday'

Health warnings have been issued and care homes are taking extra precautions to protect residents as the country prepares for near record high temperatures at the end of the week.

Forecasters say Norfolk will see the mercury surge from highs of 25C on Wednesday up to 30C tomorrow, on what is being dubbed 'fiery Friday'. Temperatures will then drop just as swiftly again, leaving a cooler weekend.

Friday is due to be the hottest day of the year so far with the temperatures predicted to reach 34C in some areas of the country - only just below the UK's highest levels ever recorded in June.

The sudden spike in temperatures has led the Met Office to issue an amber heat health alert, which urges: "Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions."

One of the region's largest care home providers, Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare, said it was making preparations for staff and the 1,200 residents in its 34 homes.

Residents enjoying the sunshine at The Depperhaugh nursing home near Eye - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare

Georgina Johnston, its regional operations director, said extra water coolers were being arranged for staff while a supply of ice creams, lollies and milk shakes had been organised for residents.

She said extra care would be taken in all the homes and residents would be checked on more frequently than normal.

“Sun hats and sun umbrellas will be the order of the day and we will be ensuring everyone keeps their fluid levels topped up,” she said.

“It’s great that we are getting some summer weather at last and we will make sure our residents can enjoy it without any discomfort from the heat.”

People enjoying the first day of the hot weather as the summer arrives at Lowestoft seafront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said: “A lot of people are really looking forward to the sunshine and warm weather, and there’s no reason not to enjoy yourself provided you take some simple steps.

"Keep out of the sun in the middle of the day, apply sunscreen and wear appropriate clothing – including a hat – and you can stay safe.

"It’s also vital to stay cool, drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol or caffeine: these are simple things we all know we can do and if we make time to do them, we can safely and happily enjoy the summer weather."

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Hospitals are being warned to expect a surge of patients with heat-related conditions.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said: "We have a heatwave plan in place, which includes a number of actions to reduce the impact of the heat on staff and patients.

"This includes keeping windows that are exposed to the sun closed during the day closed and open at night, closing blinds during the day and turning off non-essential lights and electrical equipment.

"The plan also includes extra refreshment rounds and the offering of cold drinks and to monitor fluid intake of at-risk individuals as well as recommending cold food and foods with high water content.

"We have also made hot weather adjustments to the staff uniform policy."

Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said hay fever, insect bites and stings, sun burn and dehydration were common issues during periods of such hot weather, and that they could be easily treated at home or by calling NHS 111 or visiting a pharmacy, walk-in centre or minor injuries unit.









FIERY FRIDAY

Forecasters say warm air from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C, is driving the mercury higher further north.

By Friday, Norfolk is expected to see temperatures up to 30C, while elsewhere in the UK it could be 34C.

Britain's highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C at Southampton Mayflower Park in June 1976 - the year of a notorious summer heatwave.

This year's hottest day so far was the 27.5C recorded last month at Heathrow.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said : "We have got warmer air being brought up from further south in Europe where there has been a major heat incident, particularly in Iberia, so that's leading to the sort of crescendo we will see on Friday.

"We think at the moment , although there is some uncertainty, that the weather temperatures will peak on Friday and then largely we will be in for a cooler day on Saturday."

IS THIS A HEATWAVE?

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by region. In Norfolk, a heatwave has to be hotter than 27C.











