Met Office warns of snow at weekend

Published: 11:11 AM January 15, 2021

Forecasters have warned that snow and ice could hit Norfolk and Suffolk on Saturday.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for ice and snow between Friday night and Saturday morning, however it expects this to clear by the afternoon.

It said: "There's some uncertainty about Saturday's weather at the moment because this weather front will move in a bit quicker, and that means a less significant spread but a significant snow risk for northern and eastern Britain.

"If the weather does slow down a little bit then that weather signal will become a little more pronounced."

Weather forecast for Friday Jan 15 and Saturday Jan 16

Norfolk County Council tweeted that it would be sending out gritters on roads around the county, with drivers urged not to travel unless it was essential.

You may also want to watch:

It said in the tweet: "We're gritting today across the county & again early AM except city and east coast areas.

"Please don't travel unless essential. Help us keep Norfolk safe & reduce the risk of accidents."



