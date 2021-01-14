Weather warning issued for icy surfaces

Published: 7:44 PM January 14, 2021

A frosty start to New Year's Eve covers Norfolk with a blanket of ice. New Buckenham, Breckland, - Credit Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Forecasters have issued a weather warning that ice could cause problems in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of ice overnight and into Friday, replacing the previous snow and ice warnings.

It said: "Rain, sleet and snow dying out, leaving a risk of icy surfaces and difficult travel conditions."

There may be a chance of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces and a possibility of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Norfolk County Council tweeted gritters would be out across the county on Thursday and again in the early morning, except in Norwich and east coast areas.

The council urged motorists to travel unless essential.

In a tweet, the council said: "There's also a Met Office weather warning for cold and icy conditions, so please don't travel unless essential. Help us keep Norfolk safe and reduce the risk of accidents."



