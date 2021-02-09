Friends in 4x4 save seven drivers from snow - including Next lorry

Published: 6:43 AM February 9, 2021

Fakenham-based tree surgeon Jonathan Court is a British Army veteran of nine years who saw action in Afghanistan. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Denise Bradley

An Army veteran and his friend are among a host of people who have braved the snow in their 4x4s to rescue stricken drivers.

Jonathan Court, from Fakenham, spent most of his Monday with friend Rob Hillyard, using their 4x4s to rescue people and help police.

Mr Court said the pair had helped out at seven "major" incidents on Monday. One such job when a police officer called him to help with a Next delivery lorry in difficulty.

Volunteers with 4x4s helped police officers to rescue a Next delivery lorry which had got stuck in the snow near Docking. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

The lorry had struggled with compacted ice and slid into a field on Ringstead Road near Docking – but fortunately Mr Court and Mr Hillyard were on hand to pull it out.

Mr Court said: "We were able to get our vehicles into smaller spaces and at the right angles to pull the lorry out.

"We've rescued seven, and taken a couple of doctors and nurses to where they need to go too."

#Team4 Great Team effort today, when a lorry which had gotten caught in a snow drift giving way to a passing vehicle. @norfolktreeservicesltd @NorfolkPolice and local farmers came to the rescue and successfully got the lorry on its way #Drivetoarrive #StormDarcy #PC421 pic.twitter.com/kWAyrOQ5VP — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) February 8, 2021

A tree surgeon by trade, the British Army veteran has been light on work during the current lockdown and is only allowed to work on issues that need resolving quickly, such as trees that could cause a danger to people or property.

He works with volunteer group Norfolk and Suffolk 4x4 Response to offer assistance when he can, which he says has helped to pass the time during lockdown.

He said: "My vehicle is an old Land Rover used for tree surgery. It's a rough, rugged vehicle that is built for pulling logs out of the woods, and it's fully equipped and ready to go to rescue people in these situations.

"We're fully insured and qualified for winter rescues. We can't go to work and we can't do our trees, but we're probably the most qualified people out here in Norfolk for this sort of job. We're putting our skills to good use, and it's nice to be able to help people rather than sitting at home."

Especially when weather conditions are so poor, Mr Court urged people to prepare for journeys and to always have an emergency pack in their car.

"Make sure you have the right equipment in your vehicles, with warm kit and some essential clothing," he said.

"We don't often have this kind of weather, but all it takes is one night of cold to kill someone."

