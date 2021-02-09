Big freeze tightens grip overnight as temperatures dip to -5C

Published: 7:12 AM February 9, 2021 Updated: 8:11 AM February 9, 2021

Several inches of snow has fallen across Norfolk and Waveney in the last 24 hours – and more is on the way. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Heavy snowfall has continued throughout the night with more expected.

Some parts of Norfolk have seen up to 13cm fall within the past 24 hours, with lows of -5C overnight.

The yellow weather warning in place until Wednesday looks likely to stay. The Met Office issued the warning due to the snow, and it will remain in place until 11.50pm on Wednesday, February 10.

Roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus, and train services, and people are being warned about icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above 0C throughout the day and will drop to -2C overnight.

Norfolk police has continued urging people to stay off the road and only travel for essential trips. Police also confirmed that some roads in north Suffolk, near Aldburgh, and on the A145 near Westhall, are blocked due to the heavy snowfall.

Officers are also dealing with reports of an accident on Northall Green Lane at Swanton Road, between Dereham and Swanton Morley.

Around 300 schools will remain closed.



