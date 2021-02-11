Updated
Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Drivers have been warned to take extra care in Norfolk and Suffolk today, after plunging temperatures left black ice on the region's roads.
It was the coldest night in the region since the Beast from the East in February 2018, with temperatures dipping below -9C in some areas.
Some parts of the county also saw further snowfall.
And Norfolk police are warning motorists, who should only be making essential journeys due to coronavirus restrictions, to be cautious.
Temporary Chief Inspector Jason Selvarajah, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "We have seen the worst of the snow now but we're still experiencing sub-zero temperatures.
You may also want to watch:
"While the roads may look clearer there will be hidden dangers and motorists need to be cautious of black ice and treacherous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.
"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for essential purposes only and partner agencies are working hard to make the roads as safe as possible.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
- 2 More snow expected to fall across Norfolk
- 3 'I was bullied into letting strangers in my home' tenant claims amid viewing row
- 4 Norfolk roofer jailed for vile catalogue of abuse against young boys
- 5 'How many are getting clobbered?' Driver's parking charge shock
- 6 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 7 Bridge now open after getting 'frozen shut'
- 8 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
- 9 Prezzo announces closure of 22 restaurants
- 10 First look inside historic ironmongers as new boutique rooms unveiled
"The best we can do is keep off the roads but if your journey is absolutely necessary, please drive to the conditions.
"Emergency services, particularly our colleagues in the NHS, are stretched with the demands of Covid-19 and we would ask people to play their part in this collective effort and do everything they can not to overburden these services unnecessarily."
Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said there would be widespread frost and ice patches across East Anglia, although the snow showers would probably be limited to the southern areas.
They said it would otherwise be largely dry with sunny intervals, with light, easterly winds turning southeasterly and moderate at times.
Temperatures, forecasters said, would be unlikely to rise above 2C.
Dan Holley, from Weatherquest said the temperature at Marham in west Norfolk fell to -9.7C - the coldest night in the region since February 2018, when Norfolk and Suffolk were hit by the Beast from the East.