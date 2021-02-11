Black ice warning after coldest night since Beast from the East

Updated

Published: 7:32 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 8:57 AM February 11, 2021

Police have urged people to take extra care on the roads. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Drivers have been warned to take extra care in Norfolk and Suffolk today, after plunging temperatures left black ice on the region's roads.

It was the coldest night in the region since the Beast from the East in February 2018, with temperatures dipping below -9C in some areas.

EAST: The temperature at Marham in west Norfolk dipped to -9.7°C last night, but still a couple of hours yet where it could potentially fall lower.



This remains the coldest night in the region since late February 2018 (the Beast from the East). 🥶 pic.twitter.com/9kOD24AAid — Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 11, 2021

Some parts of the county also saw further snowfall.

And Norfolk police are warning motorists, who should only be making essential journeys due to coronavirus restrictions, to be cautious.

Temporary Chief Inspector Jason Selvarajah, of Norfolk Constabulary, said: "We have seen the worst of the snow now but we're still experiencing sub-zero temperatures.

"While the roads may look clearer there will be hidden dangers and motorists need to be cautious of black ice and treacherous road conditions, particularly on untreated roads.

"Any journey we make under current lockdown rules should be for essential purposes only and partner agencies are working hard to make the roads as safe as possible.

"The best we can do is keep off the roads but if your journey is absolutely necessary, please drive to the conditions.

"Emergency services, particularly our colleagues in the NHS, are stretched with the demands of Covid-19 and we would ask people to play their part in this collective effort and do everything they can not to overburden these services unnecessarily."

It was bitterly cold last night with temperatures well below freezing and perhaps even -9 in parts of west Norfolk. Any journey must be essential under lockdown rules. If you're out and about, please be careful & look after yourselves. More info>>https://t.co/Xn5FHPqseT #PC1425 — Broadland Police (@BroadlandPolice) February 11, 2021

Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest said there would be widespread frost and ice patches across East Anglia, although the snow showers would probably be limited to the southern areas.

They said it would otherwise be largely dry with sunny intervals, with light, easterly winds turning southeasterly and moderate at times.

Temperatures, forecasters said, would be unlikely to rise above 2C.

Dan Holley, from Weatherquest said the temperature at Marham in west Norfolk fell to -9.7C - the coldest night in the region since February 2018, when Norfolk and Suffolk were hit by the Beast from the East.