Norfolk basks in glorious spring sunshine as temperatures swelter near 20c

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:31 PM March 22, 2022
Updated: 6:53 PM March 22, 2022
warm weather

Louie Kohut, aged four, enjoys an ice cream on the Prom at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parks and beaches in Norfolk were heaving on Tuesday as the spring skies brought people flocking out to soak up the sun.

It was one of the hottest days of the year so far with temperatures reaching near 20c.

And the great weather looks set to continue into tomorrow and later in the week, with Norfolk expected to enjoy warmer days than Ibiza.

warm weather

Paris O'Keeffe (left) and Tamsin Oliver on the beach at Hunstanton with Mrs Oliver's children Caitlin, aged eight months and Leon, two - Credit: Chris Bishop

Paris O'Keefe and Tamsin Oliver had travelled from Ely in Cambridgeshire to Hunstanton beach with Mrs Oliver's two children.

Hunstanton Prom was busy after lockdown eased and the sun brought some warm weather

Hunstanton Prom was busy after lockdown eased and the sun brought some warm weather - Credit: Chris Bishop

Norwich market in the sunshine

People are out in masses enjoying the spring sunshine - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"It's just a spontaneous trip to the beach, it's so nice today," said Mrs Oliver, 27.

hot wearther

Dan Cameron and his grandfather Reg Nessling enjoy the sunshine on the beach at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Elsewhere on the beach, Dan Cameron and his 89-year-old grandfather Reg Nessling were enjoying the sunshine up near the Prom.

"It's such a lovely day, " said Mr Cameron, 37, adding: "So instead of being stuck in the house all day, we thought we'd come and get some sun." 

Nymue Wylde sitting in Chapelfield park, Norwich, in the sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far

Nymue Wylde sitting in the park in the sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

In Norwich, many groups of people visited Chapelfield Gardens and other parts of the city for a chance to soak up some rays. 

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich in the sunshine

(L-R) George Porter and Amelia Banner enjoying the hottest day of the year so far in Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mother and son eating their lunch outside of the Forum, Norwich

Amy and Arthur Radcliffe eating their lunch in the War Memorial Gardens on the hottest day of the year so far - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

17-year-old Mika relaxing in the shade after being out in the sunshine

17-year-old Mika relaxing in the shade after being out in the sunshine - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

While many places saw highs of 19c, in Weybourne in north Norfolk it was a chiller day with highs of 10.1c due to a cool onshore easterly wind.

Lowestoft on hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Lowestoft on a hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Lowestoft on hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Four dogs enjoying a walk in Lowestoft on a hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Lowestoft on hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Lowestoft on hot March day. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant


