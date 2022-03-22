Norfolk basks in glorious spring sunshine as temperatures swelter near 20c
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Parks and beaches in Norfolk were heaving on Tuesday as the spring skies brought people flocking out to soak up the sun.
It was one of the hottest days of the year so far with temperatures reaching near 20c.
And the great weather looks set to continue into tomorrow and later in the week, with Norfolk expected to enjoy warmer days than Ibiza.
Paris O'Keefe and Tamsin Oliver had travelled from Ely in Cambridgeshire to Hunstanton beach with Mrs Oliver's two children.
"It's just a spontaneous trip to the beach, it's so nice today," said Mrs Oliver, 27.
Elsewhere on the beach, Dan Cameron and his 89-year-old grandfather Reg Nessling were enjoying the sunshine up near the Prom.
"It's such a lovely day, " said Mr Cameron, 37, adding: "So instead of being stuck in the house all day, we thought we'd come and get some sun."
In Norwich, many groups of people visited Chapelfield Gardens and other parts of the city for a chance to soak up some rays.
Most Read
- 1 7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays
- 2 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
- 3 Norfolk pub named one of best countryside spots in the UK
- 4 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
- 5 Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return
- 6 Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named
- 7 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
- 8 Two taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A47
- 9 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
- 10 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
While many places saw highs of 19c, in Weybourne in north Norfolk it was a chiller day with highs of 10.1c due to a cool onshore easterly wind.