Norfolk could be hotter than Athens next week
- Credit: James Bass
Warmer weather is forecasted to hit Norfolk for the second week of September.
Weatherquest, a forecaster based at the University of East Anglia, has predicted parts of the county to have hotter temperatures than Athens, in Greece, for some of the week.
The forecaster said: "We should be getting south-easterly winds over the weekend, so there'll be no change in the weather until Saturday.
"Friday will continue to be overcast, with highs of 19C, but temperatures should pick up over the weekend with parts of the west reaching 24C on Sunday.
"We should lose a lot of clouds by Sunday, and it's looking dry for most of the week."
Temperatures are supposed to rise even further during the week, with Wednesday hitting 26C in the west.
Comparatively, Athens is only predicted to reach 24C.
Most Read
- 1 World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich
- 2 Mum 'humiliated' after Next staff call police and accuse her of shoplifting
- 3 'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis
- 4 Big names in Norfolk food take over golf club restaurant
- 5 Mum hit with two parking penalties on single hospital visit
- 6 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
- 7 Longboat and former floating restaurant removed from river by crane
- 8 Survivor of multi-storey car park fall shares mental health struggle
- 9 Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her
- 10 Woman, 35, reported missing from Costessey
There is a chance highs could reach 27C across the west of Norfolk.
The east of Norfolk will stay relatively cooler than the west.
Norwich should stay relatively dry for the rest of September, with rain levels remaining below average for this time of year.