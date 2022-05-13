High pollen levels expected in Norfolk this weekend

High pollen counts are set to hit hay fever sufferers in Norfolk this weekend. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Tissues and antihistamines at the ready as high pollen levels are expected to affect hay fever sufferers in Norfolk this weekend.

With temperatures set to reach 23C in parts of the county, the Met Office has reported that pollen levels will remain high today [May 13] and into Saturday.

But on Sunday, levels will go back down to medium.

This is predominantly due to pollen at this time of year from oak trees, birch trees, and grass.

Pollen can cause significant irritation and inflammation in people who are allergic to it.

Common symptoms include sneezing, runny or blocked nose, itchy eyes, mouth, and throat.

Zoe Johnson, a meteorologist at Weatherquest, based at the University of East Anglia, said there will be “plenty of sunshine and dry conditions” in Norfolk over the weekend.

On the coast, it will be cooler due to a more easterly breeze.