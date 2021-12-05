Heavy winds set to hit Norfolk as yellow weather warning issued

Strong winds are set to hit parts of the UK, including Norfolk, on Tuesday. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Heavy winds are set to hit Norfolk next week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as strong winds are expected to impact the majority of the United Kingdom on Tuesday (December 7).

Drivers have also been warned that travel is likely to be affected by the weather disruption.

The Met Office has issued guidance and has advised to expect:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

Likely some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be impacted by spray and/or large waves.

The news follows strong gusts of up to 65mph last week as Storm Arwen caused major disruption for many across the country.