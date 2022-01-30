News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:45 PM January 30, 2022
Excess water spilled on to the path at Coldham Hall.

Excess water spilled on to the path at Coldham Hall. - Credit: Harry Linder

Images showed the impact of the tidal surge in a Norfolk village after a weekend of heavy flooding.

One picture, which was taken at Coldham Hall in Surlingham, shows the high tide covering the bottom of the benches with the sun reflecting against the water.

A dog inspects the water amid heavy flooding.

A dog inspects the water amid heavy flooding. - Credit: Harry Linder

Another image shows a dog trotting through the excess water amid weather disruption across the region.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Greater Anglia advised against travel after a train was left stranded on the tracks at Haddiscoe.

Roads and paths at Surlingham were piled high with water.

Roads and paths at Surlingham were piled high with water. - Credit: Harry Linder

Cars were also left stuck after heavy flooding hit parts of Lowestoft and water levels from the River Waveney rose high.

And more disruption is possible due to Storm Corrie.

A yellow weather warning is in place until Monday afternoon for parts of East Anglia - particularly the north Norfolk coast - and winds of up to 60mph are forecast.

