Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded

A pothole has opened underneath the ballasts of the Norwich to Lowestoft line by Haddiscoe. - Credit: Karl Noonan

Passengers were left stranded after a train on a Norwich line became stuck as flood water flowed on the track and a pothole opened under the ballasts.

On Sunday, passengers near Haddiscoe were evacuated from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service from Lowestoft to Norwich after ballasts were reported to be moving due to flood water from the River Yare making its way inland.

Photos emerged highlighting the precarious position of the train on the track as a pothole opened under the line.

Passengers from the 7.25am Greater Anglia service from Lowestoft to Norwich were evacuated on Sunday as the train became stuck on the tracks due to flooding. - Credit: Karl Noonan

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia has confirmed engineers are on scene, trying to assess the best way to move the train without derailing it.

The spokesperson said: "Passenger safety is our absolute top priority.

"There were no injuries as passengers were removed from the train before assessments on moving the train began."

Six passengers were taken off the train to be moved to a safer place.

As that stretch of track was away from stations and roads passengers were left stranded for almost an hour.

The 8.17am service from Great Yarmouth to Norwich made a diversion to pick up the six stranded passengers from Reedham and continued with its journey to Norwich.

A passenger onboard the Great Yarmouth to Norwich service made a complaint to Greater Anglia on Twitter saying they had been "sat at Reedham for ages".

The person said: "It turns out we have to go rescue another train that’s stuck in flood water.

"We have now missed our connection from Norwich to Ipswich and will subsequently miss the bus from Ipswich to Colchester and train from there to London."

After flooding in parts of Suffolk and Norfolk, Greater Anglia have suspended services on the Norwich to Lowestoft line and advised travellers to avoid using train lines on the Norwich to Ipswich service unless it is urgent and essential.

A replacement bus service will be in place between Norwich and Lowestoft until at least Tuesday and also advised passengers who have pre-booked that tickets will be accepted on other bus services.

The news comes after several flood alerts and warnings were issued along the coast of Norfolk and Waveney.

The flood alerts and warnings came as tides are expected to be higher due to Storm Malik and Storm Corrie.