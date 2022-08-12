Heatwave health warning extended as temperatures expected to hit 36C

Another heatwave hits the area. Visitors soak up the sun in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The heatwave health warning in place across the UK has been extended into next week, with temperatures now expected to reach highs of 36C in Norfolk.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alert has been in place since midday on Tuesday, August 9, and will now last until 9am on Tuesday, August 16.

The high temperatures are not forecast to reach the record-breaking levels of the most recent heatwave.

However, temperatures could reach mid-30C in some parts of England on Saturday and Sunday and remain in the high 20s into the start of next week.

West Norfolk will be the warmest part of the county this weekend, with 36C now predicted.

Zoe Johnson, meteorologist at Weatherquest, said: "It will be hottest in west Norfolk but it will also be very warm in land.

"The east coast of the county is where it will be a bit more breezy and the north coast will also be very warm."

On Friday, August 8, a drought was declared in Norfolk as the extreme weather continues.

Tips for staying safe during hot weather:

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people who may also live alone, and those with underlying conditions are particularly at risk

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol

Keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

Check that fridges, freezers and fans are working properly

Check medicines can be stored according to the instructions on the packaging

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Take care and making sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down







