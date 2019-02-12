Search

Mixed bag of weather in Norfolk for half term break

PUBLISHED: 14:13 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 17 February 2019

There will be a mixed bag of weather in Norfolk this half term. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

There will be a mixed bag of weather in Norfolk this half term. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

It is set to be a mixed bag when it comes to the weather forecast for Norfolk and Waveney this week as children (and teachers) celebrate the first half term break of 2019.

There is the chance of heavy rain at the beginning of the week with the mildest temperatures coming at the end of the week.

Adam Dury, of Norwich-based Weatherquest, said in his forecast for the beginning of the week: “Monday, it’s a rather cloudy day with a chance of some patchy rain spreading in from the south and west, turning heavy at times in the south. There will be a light to moderate south westerly wind and maximum temperatures between 11C and 12C.

“On Tuesday it’s a mostly dry day with sunny spells in the morning but it will turn cloudier into the afternoon. There will be a light to moderate south westerly wind with highs reaching 10C to 11C.

“Looking ahead to Wednesday, most of the time it will be cloudy with a few stops of light rain and drizzle for a time, although there will be some sunny intervals. There will be a moderate south westerly wind with maximum temperatures between 10C and 11C.”

And by the end of the week the Met Office is predicting high temperatures of 13C across large parts of Norfolk.

