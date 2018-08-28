13 things to do over February half term in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 28 January 2019
Archant Norfolk 2016
From magical workshops at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure to creating your own music at OPEN Norwich, there is plenty to keep the kids busy this February half term.
Fantasy February
Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure
Morton Lane, Lenwade, NR9 5JW
February 18-24, 9.30am to 4.00pm
Online: Adult £13.95, Child (3-15) £14.95
Let your children explore Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure dressed as their favourite fantasy character to get 50 per cent off their admission price. Morning and afternoon workshops will also be held with the chance to make butterflies and ‘bug bling’. Book online at: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk
Boggle Wish Bonfire
BeWILDerwood
Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW
February 16-24, 10am to 5:30pm
Online: Adult £16.95, Child (under 105cm tall) £14.95
Collect a pinecone from inside the park, write a wish on it and throw it into the flames. You can also make your own ‘Wish Whirler’, get your face painted and meet the characters on the storytelling stage. Book online at: www.bewilderwood.co.uk
Legend!
Norwich Castle
24 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR1 3JU
February 16-23, 10am to 4:30pm
Adult £9.50, Child (4-18) £8.10
With pop-up Viking beauty salons, costumes and objects to explore, there is plenty to keep the whole family busy. Activities are set to change daily but will include demonstrations of Viking combat, traditional Viking games and the story of ‘Hiccup the Viking’ will be brought to life. Book online at: www.museums.norfolk.gov.uk/norwich-castle
Lambing Live
Wroxham Barns
Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QU
February 16-24, 10am to 5pm
Admission price to Junior Farm: £7.95
Wroxham Barns are offering the chance to not only bottle feed hungry lambs but with the introduction of their ‘Lambing Live’ initiative, visitors may even get to see lambs being born. There will also be a range of other hands-on activities, Funpark attractions and daily Barny Shows. Organisers have promised it will be ‘baaa-rilliant!’ Book online at: www.wroxhambarns.co.uk
Forestry Survival Skills
Whitlingham Adventure
Whitlingham Lane, Norwich, NR14 8TR
February 19 and 21, 10am-3pm
£30.00 (limited spaces available)
Whitlingham Adventure are offering two separate days of activities over the half term period. Held on the Tuesday and Thursday of the holiday, focus is put on learning forestry survival skills and exploring the outdoors in a safe environment. Participants will spend the day building campfires and dens as well as experiencing archery and orienteering. This event must be booked online in advance and is for children only. Book online at: www.whitlinghamadventure.org.uk
Circus Week
Time and Tide Museum
Blackfriars Road, Great Yarmouth, NR30 3BX
February 16 to 24, 11am to 4pm
Adult £5.95, concession £5.65
This half term, the Time and Tide Museum is embracing everything circus as part of the Circus: Show of Shows exhibition. Everyday there will be a circus themed craft activity inspired by famous acts of the ring.
Teddy Bear Express
Bure Valley Railway
Aylsham Station, Norwich Road, Aylsham, NR11 6BW
February 16-24, various departures throughout the day
Ticket price: Adult £14.00, Kids go free
The Teddy Bear Express will depart from both Aylsham and Wroxham at various times throughout the day. Riders can take part in a teddy bear quiz, colouring activities and even a teddy tombola. It’s set to be great fun for the whole family. Book online at: www.bvrw.co.uk
Wild Animal Tracking
Sheringham Park, National Trust
Upper Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8TL
February 18 and 19, 10.30am to 12.30am
Event ticket price: Accompanying adult £3, Child £5
Learn how to follow the trials made by foxes, badgers and deer by identifying the tell-tale signs they leave behind. Guests can also make a plaster cast animal footprint and check the camera trap to check activity from the night before. Booking is essential at www.nationaltrust.org.uk
Children Go Free
Broads Tours
(The Bridge, Wroxham, Norwich NR12 8RX)
February 16-24, 11.30am or 2.00pm
Ticket price: Adult £9.50, Kids go free
Your journey will be accompanied by a live commentary from the captain. Not only will you learn about the history of the Broads but will also talk about the surrounding wildlife and get to cross off your bird spotting sheet as you go along. For more information go to: www.broadstours.co.uk/events
Home Tweet Home
Pensthorpe Natural Park
Fakenham, NR21 0LN
February 16-24, 10am to 4pm
Online: Adults £10.95, children (3-16) £9.95
The half-term event, which ties in with National Nest Box Week, promises outdoor family fun starting with a Nest Box Trail which will allow families of all generations to follow different birds’ track marks around the park leading to the various nest boxes each species prefers to call home. Nest box building will be available, for a small extra charge, for those wanting to get hands-on with nature and make their own bespoke creation to take home.
Half term activities
Various Alive Leisure venues
February 18-22
Various prices
There will be lots of sporting activities as well as breakfast and holiday clubs to look after the children and get you to work on time.
This includes breakfast and holiday clubs at Alive Lynnsport (Greenpark Avenue, King’s Lynn PE30 2NB), including trampolining, roller skating and gladiator challenges, swimming family fun sessions at Alive Oasis (37 Seagate Rd, Hunstanton PE36 5BD) and Pop Diva’s Live at the Alive Corn Exchange (Tuesday Market Place, King’s Lynn PE30 1JW) on February 22 (priced at £16.50) including songs by Little Mix, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. To book visit www.aliveleisure.co.uk
I’m in the Workhouse: get me out of here!
Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse
Beetley, Dereham NR20 4DR
February 18-22, 10am to 4pm
Adult £12.40, child (4-18) £10.50
Have you got what it takes to escape the workhouse? Hunt for the keys and tools you need to get out. Send secret messages and create your very own disguise to sneak past the Workhouse Master.
Activity Workshops
OPEN Norwich
20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF
February 19-22, 10.00am-2.00pm
Admission price: Two day activities £30, One day activity £16
Over half term, OPEN are putting on a variety of workshops for kids of all ages and are set to include activities like creative writing and ‘make your own music video.’ There are also sessions for the 4 to 6 year age group with activities such as ‘Little Kids Science’ and ‘Little Kids Get Sporty.’ Whilst these are kid only events, if booked into a two day event, parents are invited to attend the showcase performance which will start at 2.30pm. Book online at: www.opennorwich.org.uk