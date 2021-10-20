Flood warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Published: 2:28 PM October 20, 2021

A flood warning has been issued for parts of Norfolk ahead of a high tide this Thursday - Credit: Archant

A flood warning has been issued for some parts of Norfolk due to a high tide on Thursday this week.

Parts of King's Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints could be flooded, with the tide expected to be at its highest at 7.30am on Thursday, October 21.

The tide is set to be higher than usual because of a low pressure surge and strong north-westerly winds.

Flooding in coastal areas is possible, and could happen two to four hours either side of the high tide.

The forecast surge height is around 0.85m.

The warning comes after Norfolk was hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds today which left significant water on roads across the county.

You may also want to watch:

Drivers were encouraged to drive with care after flooding was reported on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way at A1076 Gayton Road in King's Lynn and the B1145 from Gayton-Litcham.