Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk

Heavy rain and fallen trees have been reported in Norfolk this morning as thunderstorms struck the county.

It comes after a yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for storms and heavy rain.

West Norfolk has seen "frequent and active storms" as well as lightning, with reports of fire crews helping to clear trees and water from roads in Swaffham.

More western parts of the county will continue to see thunder and lightning for the rest of the morning, with Holt and Wymondham among the areas most affected.

Rain has hit Norwich city centre. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Fire crews have already been called to instances of flooding in Thetford, Stoke Ferry and Tittleshall.

Storms will clear as the day goes on to make way for heavy rain across Norfolk according to Weatherquest.

Heavy rain has already taken hold in Norwich city centre.

Forecaster Zoe Johnson said: "We've had a lot of thunderstorms already, if you draw a line down the middle of the county, the western half has been hit very hard.

"We're seeing quite a few frequent and active storms but we've seen the worst of them now, we're out of the woods.

"As the day goes on we'll see very heavy rain move northeast making it more widespread and hopefully making some of those people who haven't seen much rain this year happy."

It comes after a drought was declared in Norfolk earlier in the month.