Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:46 PM August 24, 2022
xxx_weatherwarning_metoffice_25aug22

There is a yellow warning in place predicting thunderstorms for Norfolk - Credit: Met Office

A weather warning has been issued for Norfolk and Waveney with predictions of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The yellow warning is in place from 12midnight to 3pm on August 25, according to the Met Office.

The temperature is due to be about 20C all day across the county

There is a good chance that driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail which could lead to delays.

Delays are also possible for train services.

The Met Office has also warned of short-term loss of power and other services.

Lightning could potentially damage buildings and structures.

And some flooding of businesses and home is likely, which could lead to damage.

The yellow warning is in place for Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent, East and West Sussex, London, Surrey as well as parts of Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

