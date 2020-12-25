Storm Bella set to batter Norfolk with winds up to 70mph

Published: 7:56 AM December 25, 2020 Updated: 8:03 AM December 25, 2020

Drivers are being warned to be careful on the county's roads amid a yellow weather warning for wind - a day after Norfolk was hit by flash flooding.

Storm Bella is expected to reach East Anglia from 3pm on Boxing Day with winds in coastal areas expected to reach between 60 and 70mph in some areas.

The Met Office said: "Very windy weather is expected for parts of England, Wales and the far south of Scotland, leading to disruption to transport and utilities."

It warned that road, rail and air services would be affected; people should expect longer journey times, some roads and bridges may close; and power cuts may happen with the potential to affect other services including mobile phone coverage.

The Met Office also added that there could be injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties as well as some damage to buildings, which could include tiles being blown from roofs.

The warning is in force until Sunday, December 27.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted on Christmas Day: "Please remember to drive to the conditions of the road, there are still large amounts of standing water. Get to your destination safely!Don't drive if you have been drinking! Enjoy today's festivities, some of us are still working! Merry Christmas."

A major flooding incident was declared in Wainford, near Bungay, last night, and one crew of firefighters from Attleborough helped a vehicle stuck in water on B1113 at Bunwell at 3.30am on Christmas Day,

A fire officer also gave advice to reports of flooding at Big Row in Geldeston near Beccles at 4.30am on Christmas Day.

These followed major incidents of flash flooding on the A140 in Long Stratton, as well as other parts of Norfolk, on December 23 which caused major damage to people's homes forcing people to stay in hotels overnight.

