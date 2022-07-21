Fire crews called back to village devastated by blaze four times overnight

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

Firefighters were called back to a Norfolk village four times overnight after a devastating fire destroyed a dozen homes on Tuesday.

Ashill, near Watton, was covered in thick smoke two days ago as a blaze in the field behind The Oaks spread to a row of properties near The Green.

Emergency Services were called to the blaze at around 5pm with 14 fire engines and support appliances on scene, including crews from as far as Merseyside and Tyne and Wear.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received an unprecedented 4,600 calls and attended 280 fires.

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Late on Wednesday evening at 8.04pm, 9.13pm, 9.52pm and 11.51pm, crews were called back to Ashill for dampening down.

Hose reel jets were used on the houses in The Green in all incidents.

Families in Ashill have spoken of their devastation following the blaze, with at least 11 properties destroyed.