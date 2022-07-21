News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Fire crews called back to village devastated by blaze four times overnight

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:18 AM July 21, 2022
A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames - Credit: Pink Spitfire

Firefighters were called back to a Norfolk village four times overnight after a devastating fire destroyed a dozen homes on Tuesday.

Ashill, near Watton, was covered in thick smoke two days ago as a blaze in the field behind The Oaks spread to a row of properties near The Green.

Emergency Services were called to the blaze at around 5pm with 14 fire engines and support appliances on scene, including crews from as far as Merseyside and Tyne and Wear. 

On Tuesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received an unprecedented 4,600 calls and attended 280 fires. 

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes.

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Late on Wednesday evening at 8.04pm, 9.13pm, 9.52pm and 11.51pm, crews were called back to Ashill for dampening down.

Hose reel jets were used on the houses in The Green in all incidents.

Families in Ashill have spoken of their devastation following the blaze, with at least 11 properties destroyed. 

Norfolk Live News
Watton News

Don't Miss

Ashwicken Primary School Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Which schools have announced closures as temperatures hit 40 degrees?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A deer escaping the blaze in Snettisham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fierce blaze breaks out in Norfolk coastal park

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon