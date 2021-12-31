Road in west Norfolk to close due to flooding risk

The A1101 Welney Wash Road is to be closed due to fears of flooding in the area - Credit: Archant

A west Norfolk road which is prone to flooding is set to be closed tonight due to high tide predictions.

The A1101 Welney Wash Road will be closed later today and drivers are advised to not use the route after dusk.

The closure follows an earlier flood alert which was issued on Thursday for the Hundred Foot Washes area in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Heavy rainfall earlier this week has caused river levels to rise at the Causeway at Sutton Gault, with 15cm of water currently on the road.

A map detailing the area affected by the flood alert, stretching from Downham Market in Norfolk to Earith in Cambridgshire - Credit: Environment Agency

River levels are expected to remain high over the next few days and the situation is been closely monitored by the Environment Agency Anglia and Norfolk County Council.

The A1101 Welney Wash Road will be closed tonight, due to the predicted high tide and likely flooding. Drivers are strongly advised not to use this route after dusk today. @EDP24 @BBCNorfolk @TheLynnNews @EnvAgencyAnglia For updates, see https://t.co/hNUnYboqrx pic.twitter.com/jzPa5fip1K — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) December 31, 2021

For more information visit the government's official flood alert website.