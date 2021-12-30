Flood alert issued for west Norfolk flooding hotspot

A flood alert has been issued in west Norfolk, covering Welney which often floods. - Credit: Archant

A flood alert is in place for an area of west Norfolk known for flooding.

The alert is for the Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, covering Welney Causeway which often floods.

Due to rainfall, water levels at the Sutton Gault river gauge have risen causing the government to expect flooding.

The causeway at Sutton Gault, which is covered by the alert, has approximately 18 centimetres of water currently on the road.

While there are currently no issues with Welney Causeway, river levels are expected to remain high over the next few days and further light rainfall is forecast in the area which could lead to further flooding.

It is advised drivers avoid low lying roads near rivers and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

The alert also covers areas just outside of Downham Market.

For more information visit the government's official flood alert website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.