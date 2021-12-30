News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Flood alert issued for west Norfolk flooding hotspot

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 6:54 PM December 30, 2021
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

A flood alert has been issued in west Norfolk, covering Welney which often floods. - Credit: Archant

A flood alert is in place for an area of west Norfolk known for flooding.

The alert is for the Hundred Foot Washes in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, covering Welney Causeway which often floods.

Due to rainfall, water levels at the Sutton Gault river gauge have risen causing the government to expect flooding.

The causeway at Sutton Gault, which is covered by the alert, has approximately 18 centimetres of water currently on the road.

While there are currently no issues with Welney Causeway, river levels are expected to remain high over the next few days and further light rainfall is forecast in the area which could lead to further flooding.

It is advised drivers avoid low lying roads near rivers and avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.

The alert also covers areas just outside of Downham Market.

For more information visit the government's official flood alert website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.

Most Read

  1. 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  2. 2 Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash
  3. 3 Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious
  1. 4 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues
  2. 5 Busy route to Norwich will see speed limit reduced to 10mph
  3. 6 Life could be back to normal by Easter, predicts UEA expert
  4. 7 45 mile A47 diversion set to return
  5. 8 8 big name acts and festivals coming to Norfolk in 2022
  6. 9 Reclamation legend writes book about old Norfolk
  7. 10 Car left dangling on beach at Great Yarmouth
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Acle Straight on Monday.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the Harry Potter films, at Nor-Con, the TV, film and comic

Harry Potter star from Norfolk has say on JK Rowling transgender row

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Many people have reported tunnels under Gorleston and Great Yarmouth.

Masterplan for 5,200 homes adopted

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Part of the canopy which came down at the former Debenhams building in Norwich.

Police called to former city store after canopy is blown down

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon