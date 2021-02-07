News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Meals on wheels service run by mother and daughter expands

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:49 PM February 7, 2021   
Sandy Camp and her daughter, Lisa Russell, run a meals on wheels service for customers in Waveney and south Norfolk

The Hot Meal Service, run by Sandy Camp and her daughter, Lisa, serves customers across Waveney and south Norfolk - Credit: Lisa Russell

A popular meals on wheels business run by a mother and daughter team has expanded to a new town. 

Founded by Sandy Camp, the Hot Meal Service has been serving elderly customers and helping them live independently since 2011. 

Originally set up to help out those who need food in Holton, the service has opened a second kitchen

The Hot Meal Service has three kitchens across Waveney - Credit: Archant

Initially the firm operated from Holton, near Halesworth, serving the local community as well as Southwold. 

As demand increased, Ms Camp and her daughter, Lisa Russell, opened a second kitchen in Earsham - near Bungay - in 2019, followed by a third near Beccles in recent months.

And now, with more people stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have decided to expand their services by delivering in Diss as well.

Sandy said the food is "all very traditional, made with good quality ingredients from fresh and loca

The Hot Meal Service delivers food to customers across Waveney and south Norfolk - Credit: Archant

The Hot Meal Service offers a varied five-week menu and delivers food to customers' doors Monday to Friday, between midday and 1.30pm. Frozen meals are available for weekends.

You may also want to watch:

The company's flexibility means customers can decide how many days a week they would like the service.

For more information, call 01603 742373 or visit thehotmealservice.co.uk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
  2. 2 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
  3. 3 Norfolk could see 15cm of snow, but 'tricky' to say when it will start
  1. 4 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
  2. 5 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
  3. 6 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
  4. 7 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
  5. 8 Covid cases by area: Infections drop further in most neighbourhoods
  6. 9 Decision due on city bar over alleged Covid breach
  7. 10 Top chef's tips for the perfect Yorkshire pudding
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Estrella Catalan

People

‘Hugely loved’ NNUH nurse dies of Covid-19

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Police car

Coronavirus

Police make Covid rule-breakers in cars walk home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Snow at Cow Tower, Norwich, 16th January 2021. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Updated

Parts of region could see six inches of snow by Monday

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Springer Spaniels Bonnie and Tilly were stolen from outside of their home in Forncett.

Dog owner 'broken' after Spring Spaniels stolen

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus