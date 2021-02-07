Meals on wheels service run by mother and daughter expands

Published: 3:49 PM February 7, 2021

A popular meals on wheels business run by a mother and daughter team has expanded to a new town.

Founded by Sandy Camp, the Hot Meal Service has been serving elderly customers and helping them live independently since 2011.

Initially the firm operated from Holton, near Halesworth, serving the local community as well as Southwold.

As demand increased, Ms Camp and her daughter, Lisa Russell, opened a second kitchen in Earsham - near Bungay - in 2019, followed by a third near Beccles in recent months.

And now, with more people stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have decided to expand their services by delivering in Diss as well.

The Hot Meal Service offers a varied five-week menu and delivers food to customers' doors Monday to Friday, between midday and 1.30pm. Frozen meals are available for weekends.

The company's flexibility means customers can decide how many days a week they would like the service.

For more information, call 01603 742373 or visit thehotmealservice.co.uk.