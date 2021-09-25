Live

Published: 8:01 AM September 25, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM September 25, 2021

Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign - Credit: SUBMITTED

Empty petrol pumps, closed forecourts, and queues of traffic are the scenes many are waking up to across the county this morning – despite government pleas to stop panic-buying fuel.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has urged drivers not to panic-buy amid chaotic scenes at stations across both Norfolk and the rest of the country, as people continue to queue for fuel.

While a number of forecourts had run out of fuel, there were still some open selling both petrol and diesel.

In Dereham, drivers were seen queuing at 5am outside Tesco fuel station, while traffic began to build up from 6.30am outside the town’s Morrisons station.

Jet Garage on Plumstead Road East confirmed it would not have more fuel until Monday - Credit: SUBMITTED

In Norwich, staff at the Jet Garage on Plumstead Road East confirmed that the station had run out of fuel on Friday and would not have more until Monday.

Queues had already built up by 8am at Earlham Fiveways, while a sign informed drivers that there was no diesel available.

"No diesel" at Earlham Fiveways - Credit: SUBMITTED

Queues had already built up by 8am at Earlham Fiveways - Credit: SUBMITTED

Tesco on Blue Boar Lane had already put up signs saying it had run out of fuel at 7am. Cars were seen circling the car park before quickly exiting upon seeing the sign.

It was a similar story at Tesco at Hardford Bridge, where staff in high vis were directing motorists as they approach the entrance.

The Shell Garage on Ipswich Road had fuel available and queues were also building up by around 8am.

Motorists queue outside the Shell garage on Ipswich Road, Norwich - Credit: SUBMITTED

And at Morrisons at Riverside, a hastily drawn ‘no fuel’ sign was on display, with disappointed drivers again seen making u-turns and exiting the car park.

One driver, who wished to remain anonymous, reported having to syphon heating oil from their tank at home in order to refill their vehicle to get to work.

The same driver added: "As I drove into Norwich at around 8pm [yesterday], there were dozens of cars queued back from the Applegreen station, near the airport, all past the traffic lights there. It was dangerous as hell.

"By the time I left the city at around 10.30pm, the station on Aylsham Road had no diesel and there were still queues at Applegreen. Nightmare."

Many drivers have also taken to social media to ask where best to go to refuel, while NHS workers and carers pleaded with people to “stop being selfish” as they feared being unable to get to work to look after Norfolk's most vulnerable.

A statement issued by Downing Street last night (Friday) said: “We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages.

Tesco on Blue Boar Lane had run out of fuel - Credit: SUBMITTED

“But like countries around the world, we are suffering from a temporary Covid related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

“We’re looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.

“We are moving to a high wage, high skilled economy and businesses will need to adapt with more investment in recruitment and training to provide long-term resilience.”

Other providers, including Esso and BP, have also been affected by challenges getting petrol deliveries across the country.

BP said that around 20 or its 1,200 forecourts in the UK were closed due to a lack of available fuel, and between 50 and 100 sites have been affected by the loss of at least one grade of fuel.

Esso owner ExxonMobil said a “small number” of Tesco refilling stations have also been impacted.

And Norfolk police issued a warning to motorists blocking roads. Taking to social media, Norfolk Constabulary issued this statement to its Twitter followers:

“We are aware of drivers queuing at some petrol stations in Norfolk. Keeping highways clear is essential for public services but particularly emergency responders and hindering them could cause a public health risk. Please follow the latest government guidance around buying fuel.”

While some forecourts have issues limits on the amount individuals can put into their cars, other petrol stations have been forced to close. Many have confirmed that the limits will not apply to emergency services and lorry drivers.