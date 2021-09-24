Petrol station queues causing rush-hour delays

Published: 5:37 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM September 24, 2021

Queues building at the Tesco Express Fiveways petrol station in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic is building on Norfolk's roads as drivers queuing for fuel block rush-hour traffic.

There is a two-mile queue in the northbound carriageway on the A11 approaching the Thickthorn Interchange. Cars are moving very slowly and it is thought to be caused by drivers queuing for the Shell garage at Cringleford.

The A140 also has almost three-mile traffic on the northbound carriageway approaching Long Stratton. The queues stretch back to near Cole's Common. The Shell garage in Long Stratton is thought to be the cause of the queues.

Queues in Norwich were building on Plumstead Road East, leading up to the Jet garage.

Dereham is reportedly gridlocked due to the queues for petrol stations.

The Co-op at Hopton-on-Sea is also reportedly causing traffic on the A47.

This comes after Norfolk Police warned drivers to avoid blocking roads, due to it cutting off emergency services.

