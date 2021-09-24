News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Petrol station queues causing rush-hour delays

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:37 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 5:55 PM September 24, 2021
Queues building at the Tesco Express Fiveways petrol station in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queues building at the Tesco Express Fiveways petrol station in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Traffic is building on Norfolk's roads as drivers queuing for fuel block rush-hour traffic.

There is a two-mile queue in the northbound carriageway on the A11 approaching the Thickthorn Interchange. Cars are moving very slowly and it is thought to be caused by drivers queuing for the Shell garage at Cringleford.

The A140 also has almost three-mile traffic on the northbound carriageway approaching Long Stratton. The queues stretch back to near Cole's Common. The Shell garage in Long Stratton is thought to be the cause of the queues.

Queues in Norwich were building on Plumstead Road East, leading up to the Jet garage.

Dereham is reportedly gridlocked due to the queues for petrol stations.

You may also want to watch:

The Co-op at Hopton-on-Sea is also reportedly causing traffic on the A47.

This comes after Norfolk Police warned drivers to avoid blocking roads, due to it cutting off emergency services.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  2. 2 Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
  3. 3 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
  1. 4 Petrol stations close nationally as HGV driver crisis worsens
  2. 5 Huge seaside home with indoor pool for sale for £600,000
  3. 6 Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash
  4. 7 Some queues - but business largely as usual at Norfolk's petrol stations
  5. 8 Man struck repeatedly on head with motorcylcle helmet in Norfolk attack
  6. 9 Harley-Davidson motorcyclist dies in A134 crash
  7. 10 'Untouchable': People tell how Norwich killer left them in fear of their safety
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Chance to have your say over 4,000-home development

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon