Surveys launched to help shape £25m town deal plan

Published: 6:30 AM October 7, 2021

People are being asked to share their views on plans for King's Lynn after it secured £25m in funding to shape a brighter future.

Vision King's Lynn has opened up two surveys to hear people's views as the development of the Town Deal projects "gathers pace".

Young people and business owners are being invited to have their say to shape plans that will bring benefits to King's Lynn.

A 'Young People Survey' invites ideas from 16 to 25-year-olds on what they would like to see in the town or suggestions for improvements, and another asks business owners about their thoughts on potential pop-up shops.

Vision King's Lynn is pledging to 'green' King's Lynn town centre as part of its £25m town deal - Credit: Chris Bishop

Graham Purkins, chairman of the Town Deal Board, said: “We have such a huge opportunity with the Town Deal funding to bring significant improvements to King’s Lynn, and we want these improvements to benefit everyone."

Young people that fill in the survey also have the chance to win £50 in shopping vouchers.

And feedback on the 'Pop-Up Opportunities Survey' will be used to shape a project led by Discover King's Lynn and King's Lynn Business Improvement District (BID).

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn, said: “The research that we’ve carried out through Vision King’s Lynn over the last few years, and from the BID’s own work with businesses in the town, has revealed a real interest in, and appetite for, pop-up spaces.

Vicky Etheridge, manager of Discover King’s Lynn. - Credit: Matthew Usher

“We know that pop-ups are a great way of giving small businesses a launch pad to trade and thrive and so we are really keen to look at what we can offer here in King’s Lynn."

Mr Purkins said feedback and engagement is "at the heart" of developing the Town Investment Plan and the Town Deal projects, and that the consultation will help shape what they will do to "meet the needs and reflect the views of local people and businesses".

King's Lynn town centre in lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

For the Young People Survey visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/72MFRQQ and for the Pop-Up Opportunities Survey visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7CQ8NJX

The closing date for both is 5pm on Sunday, October 24.

What does Town Fund Deal mean for King's Lynn?

King's Lynn has been awarded £25m in government funding to pay for a wish-list of projects which will transform the town over the next few years.

Eight projects have been put forward as part of the deal, with funding for each project set to be released once a business case has been agreed.

Town Fund Deal plans also include revitalising the King's Lynn waterfront. - Credit: Ian Burt

This includes the riverfront regeneration, with West Norfolk Council wanting to regenerate historic landmarks and abandoned sites such as the Outer Purfleet floating restaurant and Custom House exhibition space, building a new enterprise site, and to repurpose vacant units in the town centre.