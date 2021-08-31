What's in the £25m King's Lynn Town Deal?
A £25m deal to regenerate King's Lynn was signed off by councillors last week - but what's in the deal?
Lynn is one of 101 communities across the country to be offered government funding for regeneration projects.
Eight projects have been put forward as part of the deal, with funding for each project set to be released once a business case has been agreed.
Riverfront regeneration
West Norfolk Council (WNC) wants to regenerate historic landmarks and abandoned sites, including the Outer Purfleet floating restaurant and Custom House exhibition space to increase visitor numbers, jobs and businesses.
Cost: £6.54m from the Town Deal funding.
Multiuser Community Hub
The hub aims to be a "one-stop shop" for a range of services, including a new upgraded community centre and library.
Moving the library from its current home in the Carnegie building has been controversial, with some councillors calling for it to stay put.
Cost: £4.36m from the deal, £2m from Norfolk County Council and £739,500 hopefully coming from a government community renewal fund.
Innovation and collaboration incubator
WNC wants to build a new enterprise building, increasing shared workspace and "innovation facilities" by 3,397sqm.
Cost: £8m
Active and clean connectivity
Package of measures to support active and clean connectivity, including priority schemes, including existing sandline cycle/ped bridge upgrade and Nar Ouse EZ Active Travel Hub.
Cost: £6.8m plus £1.878m from business rates pool
St George's Guildhall
The guildhall development has proven itself to be one of the most contentious elements of the plan.
The council wants to create a "new, updated, visitor economy asset" to meet the needs of local creative groups, with two upgraded arts venues, an increase in shared workspace and capacity.
Cost: Government will pay £4.85m and the council hopes to secure £3.3m from the Heritage Lottery Fund - which has failed to do in the past.
Town Centre
The project aims to improve the perception of the town centre, delivering five commercial spaces and upgraded cycling and walking paths
Cost: £0.25m
King's Lynn Youth and Retraining Pledge
Support package for youth skills, employment and young adult retraining.
Cost: £0.45m from the Town Deal and £0.065m from Norfolk County Council.
Town Centre Repurposing
Repurposing vacant units into leisure, business and living spaces, including 30 residential and commercial spaces and 10 pop-up opportunities.
Cost: £1.75m plus match funding from housing associations