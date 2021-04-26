Covid vaccine rollout extends to 44-year-olds in England

Published: 7:11 AM April 26, 2021

Half a million people in England are now being invited to book their Covid-19 jab as the rollout reaches 44-year-olds.

People aged 44 can expect to receive invitation texts from today, with two thirds of the previous age group - 45 to 49-year-olds - already having received their first dose.

The NHS said it would set out when 40 to 43-year-olds would be able to book appointments "in the coming days", as supply allows.

The news comes as a TV campaign has been launched to encourage under-50s to get their Covid-19 vaccination when called upon.

The total number of vaccine doses given in the UK reached almost 46.3 million on Sunday, with a further 498,430 second doses and 142,215 first doses reported.

Nearly two-thirds of the UK adult population have had their first vaccine, with 12 million fully vaccinated.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: “Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccine when it comes, as we continue on the path back to normality.”