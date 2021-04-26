Covid vaccine rollout extends to 44-year-olds in England
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Half a million people in England are now being invited to book their Covid-19 jab as the rollout reaches 44-year-olds.
People aged 44 can expect to receive invitation texts from today, with two thirds of the previous age group - 45 to 49-year-olds - already having received their first dose.
The NHS said it would set out when 40 to 43-year-olds would be able to book appointments "in the coming days", as supply allows.
The news comes as a TV campaign has been launched to encourage under-50s to get their Covid-19 vaccination when called upon.
The total number of vaccine doses given in the UK reached almost 46.3 million on Sunday, with a further 498,430 second doses and 142,215 first doses reported.
Nearly two-thirds of the UK adult population have had their first vaccine, with 12 million fully vaccinated.
Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: “Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccine when it comes, as we continue on the path back to normality.”
Most Read
- 1 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
- 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
- 3 WATCH: Footage of fire tearing through bungalow
- 4 Norwich's modern store that rose from rubble of The Blitz
- 5 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
- 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
- 7 Plan to add 200 more houses to 1,196-home development
- 8 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
- 9 Photos show damage caused in bungalow blaze
- 10 Seven crews tackle blaze in derelict building