New vaccine campaign advert released to target under 50s

Video

Published: 10:00 PM April 25, 2021

A new campaign has been launched to encourage those under 50 to get their Covid-19 vaccination when their turn comes.

The advert will be shown across television, radio, social media and billboards as part of the government's second phase of the vaccine rollout.

One of the posters the government has unveiled as part of its vaccination campaign advert. - Credit: DHSC

It is predominantly aimed at people under the age of 50 who have begun to receive their invitation for a vaccine, as well as the over 50s who are booked in for their second dose, to encourage vaccine uptake and highlight the significant role the vaccine is playing in preventing infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

Matt Hancock, health and social care secretary, said: “Every vaccination gives us hope and I urge everyone to take up the offer of a vaccine when it comes, as we continue on the path back to normality.”

Nearly two-thirds of the UK adult population have had their first vaccine, with 12 million fully vaccinated.

One of the posters the government has unveiled as part of its vaccination campaign advert. - Credit: DHSC



