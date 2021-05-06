Two woman injured in serious crash which closed road

Published: 4:00 PM May 6, 2021

Two women have been left injured after a serious crash on the B1108.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between a white Toyota Yaris and a White ford Kuga at 12.16pm on May 5.

The crash, which closed the B1108 at Hingham for several hours, saw the East of England Ambulance Service send two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the air ambulance following a call at 12.10pm.

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries while the Toyota driver was also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following the crash.

Anyone with any information or footage of the manner of driving before the accident of either vehicle can contact PC Kate Wright at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 137 of May 5, 2021.

