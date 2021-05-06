News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two woman injured in serious crash which closed road

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:00 PM May 6, 2021   
The B1108 is currently closed just before Hingham at the Hall Lane junction after a collision.

Two women have been left injured after a 'serious' crash on the B1108 - Credit: Google Maps

Two women have been left injured after a serious crash on the B1108.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

Two women have been left injured after a 'serious' crash on the B1108 - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between a white Toyota Yaris and a White ford Kuga at 12.16pm on May 5.

The crash, which closed the B1108 at Hingham for several hours, saw the East of England Ambulance Service send two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the air ambulance following a call at 12.10pm.

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her 40s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries while the Toyota driver was also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following the crash.

Anyone with any information or footage of the manner of driving before the accident of either vehicle can contact PC Kate Wright at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 137 of May 5, 2021.

You can check our live traffic map here.

Noah Vickers
Peter Walsh
Daniel Moxon
