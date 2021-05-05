Person injured and road closed after crash

Updated

Published: 1:26 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM May 5, 2021

Two women have been left injured after a 'serious' crash on the B1108 - Credit: Google Maps

A person is being treated for injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the B1108.

The road is currently closed just before Hingham at the Hall Lane junction after a crash at 12.16pm on Wednesday.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the air ambulance following a call at 12.10pm.

A spokesman two people were treated at the scene before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for further assessment and care.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said emergency services are still on the scene and the road remains blocked between Hackford and Hingham.

The spokesman said: "One person is being treated for injuries at the scene."

Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

Konectbus has tweeted its 3 and 6 services are affected, with buses diverting via Hardingham.

The company tweeted: "The B1108 is blocked between Hackford and Hingham which will cause signifcant delays to these services. Buses are diverting via Hardingham. Stops in Hingham at Ironside Way and Ringers Lane cannot be served."

More to follow.

