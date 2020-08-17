Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback

Bernard Matthews unveil a three-metre high statue of a Turkey Twizzler at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk as it makes a comeback after 15 years, Reign (aged 3) views the new statue. Picture: Jeff Spicer/PA Wire Archant

The return of Turkey Twizzlers has now been confirmed by Norfolk-based Bernard Matthews, with a statue erected at its headquarters to celebrate the news.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Turkey Twizzlers are back with two flavours to choose from and a healthier recipe Picture: Supplied by Nexus PR Turkey Twizzlers are back with two flavours to choose from and a healthier recipe Picture: Supplied by Nexus PR

The corkscrew-shaped snack will soon be back on supermarket shelves, 15 years after celebrity chef Jamie Oliver had them banned from school dinners with the product discontinued soon after.

Bernard Matthews hinted at the product’s return on social media last week, with a video on Facebook teasing “the comeback of the century”, sending fans across the country into a frenzy.

There will now be two flavours, original tangy tomato and chilli cheese, and they have been made using a healthier recipe.

READ MORE: Thousands demand return of Turkey Twizzlers with online petition

To celebrate the announcement, a three-metre high Turkey Twizzlers statue has been erected at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk, where the company’s legacy began.

Nutritionist Dr Sarah Schenker said: “Bernard Matthews has listened to the public and completely transformed Turkey Twizzlers into a much-improved product.

“They now have a nutritional profile they can be confident in - high in good quality protein and lower in fat, saturates, salt and sugar.”