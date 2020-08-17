Turkey Twizzler statue erected in Norfolk to celebrate comeback
Archant
The return of Turkey Twizzlers has now been confirmed by Norfolk-based Bernard Matthews, with a statue erected at its headquarters to celebrate the news.
The corkscrew-shaped snack will soon be back on supermarket shelves, 15 years after celebrity chef Jamie Oliver had them banned from school dinners with the product discontinued soon after.
Bernard Matthews hinted at the product’s return on social media last week, with a video on Facebook teasing “the comeback of the century”, sending fans across the country into a frenzy.
There will now be two flavours, original tangy tomato and chilli cheese, and they have been made using a healthier recipe.
To celebrate the announcement, a three-metre high Turkey Twizzlers statue has been erected at Great Witchingham Hall in Norfolk, where the company’s legacy began.
Nutritionist Dr Sarah Schenker said: “Bernard Matthews has listened to the public and completely transformed Turkey Twizzlers into a much-improved product.
“They now have a nutritional profile they can be confident in - high in good quality protein and lower in fat, saturates, salt and sugar.”
