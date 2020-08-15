Poll

Turkey Twizzlers could be returning as Bernard Matthews tease comeback

Turkey Twizzlers, made by Norfolk-based Bernard Matthews, could be making a comeback. Picture: Archant Archant © 2005

Norfolk-based producer Bernard Matthews has hinted that Turkey Twizzlers could soon be back on sale with its latest advert.

A school dinner favourite across the county and beyond, Turkey Twizzlers were infamously banned in 2005 after a campaign by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

At the time, Bernard Matthews, which has its headquarters in Great Witchingham, defended the product and said it could be part of a balanced diet and that they had already reduced the fat levels.

15 years on, the corkscrew-shaped snack could be heading back to supermarket shelves, with the company hinting at its return on social media.

In a video on the Bernard Matthews Foods Limited Facebook page, it begins with print outs of articles on the wall with people campaigning to bring Turkey Twizzlers back and then teases “the comeback of the century”.

