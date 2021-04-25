News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Minute's applause at The Walks in memory of two Linnets fans

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:26 AM April 25, 2021   
A minute's applause was held before kick-off at The Walks, in memory of Lee Calton & Paul Johnson. P

A minute's applause was held before kick-off at The Walks, in memory of Lee Calton and Paul Johnson. - Credit: Ian Burt

A football club has paid tribute to two staunch fans who died, holding a minute's silence before a match at their beloved ground.

King's Lynn Town players took to the pitch at The Walks before Saturday's game kicked off against Dagenham and Redbridge. A handful of Linnets supporters were allowed into the ground to take part in a minute’s applause for Lee Calton and Paul Johnson, who both lost their lives earlier this month.

Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath in memory of his Uncle, Lee Calton. Picture: Ian Burt

Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath in memory of his uncle, Lee Calton. - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Calton's nephew Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath on the centre spot, while around 20 of his friends watched from the opposite side of the ground before taking part in a minute's applause, which was joined by both sets of players.

Mr Calton, 37, was found dead at his home in St George's Avenue, Lynn, on April 15. An inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death. Mr Johnson died on the same day.

A minute's applause was held before kick-off at The Walks, in memory of Lee Calton & Paul Johnson. P

A minute's applause was held before kick-off at The Walks, in memory of Lee Calton and Paul Johnson - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town FC chairman Stephen Cleeve tweeted afterwards: "Two fans lost in one day - as a club we will find a way to honour their lives and be there for their families and friends."

King's Lynn Town Hall and the Corn Exchange were lit up in yellow and blue and people laid candles to pay tribute to Mr Calton, who had followed Lynn for 25 years, on Thursday night.

King's Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Goalmouth action from The Walks, where King's Lynn Town went down to Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn went on to lose 3 - 0 to the visitors after the game went ahead in an almost empty ground.The result leaves the west Norfolk club third from bottom in the Vanarama National League.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bag a bargain as homes go on sale from £50,000
  2. 2 'I was an idiot' - Worker admits stealing fishing equipment worth £3,700
  3. 3 5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital after fire destroys bungalow roof
  2. 5 Doggy paddle! New outdoor swimming pool for dogs opens
  3. 6 Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
  4. 7 £6.5m farm and seven-bedroom house bought by local firm, accounts show
  5. 8 Photographer captures gull's ambush on Norwich peregrine
  6. 9 Weird Norfolk: The secret tunnel in North Norfolk marked with a cross
  7. 10 Bid for 54 new homes gets go-ahead
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon