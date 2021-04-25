Minute's applause at The Walks in memory of two Linnets fans

Published: 10:26 AM April 25, 2021

A minute's applause was held before kick-off at The Walks, in memory of Lee Calton and Paul Johnson. - Credit: Ian Burt

A football club has paid tribute to two staunch fans who died, holding a minute's silence before a match at their beloved ground.

King's Lynn Town players took to the pitch at The Walks before Saturday's game kicked off against Dagenham and Redbridge. A handful of Linnets supporters were allowed into the ground to take part in a minute’s applause for Lee Calton and Paul Johnson, who both lost their lives earlier this month.

Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath in memory of his uncle, Lee Calton. - Credit: Ian Burt

Mr Calton's nephew Jacob Bromfield laid a wreath on the centre spot, while around 20 of his friends watched from the opposite side of the ground before taking part in a minute's applause, which was joined by both sets of players.

Mr Calton, 37, was found dead at his home in St George's Avenue, Lynn, on April 15. An inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death. Mr Johnson died on the same day.

King's Lynn Town FC chairman Stephen Cleeve tweeted afterwards: "Two fans lost in one day - as a club we will find a way to honour their lives and be there for their families and friends."

King's Lynn Town Hall and the Corn Exchange were lit up in yellow and blue and people laid candles to pay tribute to Mr Calton, who had followed Lynn for 25 years, on Thursday night.

Goalmouth action from The Walks, where King's Lynn Town went down to Dagenham & Redbridge - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn went on to lose 3 - 0 to the visitors after the game went ahead in an almost empty ground.The result leaves the west Norfolk club third from bottom in the Vanarama National League.