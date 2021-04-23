King's Lynn lit up blue and yellow in memory of well-loved football fan
- Credit: Ian Burt
People came together for an emotional public display of affection in memory of a much-loved football fan known as "a lovely guy".
King's Lynn Town Hall and the Corn Exchange was lit up and people laid candles in memory of a well-loved football fan and popular town figure.
Family and friends of Lee Calton paid tribute to him on Thursday, April 22 by lighting up King's Lynn in his honour.
The Corn Exchange and Town Hall was lit up in blue and yellow on Thursday night in memory of the staunch Linnets supporter.
The 37-year-old financial adviser, who was found dead at his home in the town on April 15, had followed the team for more than 25 years.
Mark Hearle, the club's general manager, and King's Lynn Town paid tribute to him on social media last week.
Mr Hearle said: "He was very well known, very well liked and very well respected."
King's Lynn Town FC wrote on April 16: "We are saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, Lee Calton.
"Everyone at King's Lynn Town Football Club sends their condolences to the family and friends of Lee."
Family friend Shannon Bloy, who was among those organising the event, described Lee as a "lovely guy," who lit up the room with his smile.
She shared links to Samaritans and MIND to help spread awareness of mental health issues.
Dozens of people also paid tribute on Thursday by lighting candles on the Saturday Market Place in King's Lynn, which were laid around a flag placed in front of the Town Hall.
West Norfolk Council tweeted that the lit up also took place to raise awareness of the important role of Norfolk and Waveney Mind.
An inquest into Mr Calton's death was opened at Norwich Coroner's Court on Tuesday, April 20. Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest for a full hearing in Norwich on July 30.
If you need help or support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline on 0808 196 3494. Both are open 24/7.
Alternatively download the Stay Alive app, which is backed by Suffolk User Forum, if you are having thoughts of suicide or if you are concerned about someone else.