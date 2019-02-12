Search

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

PUBLISHED: 14:10 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 21 February 2019

Nick Sadler, who was described as "the sweetest guy you could ever meet" by his family. Picture: Will Sadler

Archant

Touching tributes have been paid to a kind-hearted and popular Norwich student, who was found dead at the University of East Anglia.

Nick Sadler had been missing for 11 days when diving teams found a body in the lake on campus at UEA on Tuesday, February 19.

His family, friends and well-wishers had been desperately searching for the young man, who was from King’s Lynn, with hundreds of missing posters plastered around the city.

His father Will described his son as a “wonderful child”.

“It was a privilege to have him as a son,” he said. “He was so supportive of everyone and wanted to help everyone, and he couldn’t understand why the world was not like that with him.

“He loved people, and he loved cats - he was mad on animals generally.

“He was kind - I never had an argument with him. I knew he would have made a lovely father, but he won’t have that chance.”

The moving sentiments were echoed by Mr Sadler’s brother Oliver, 31, who described him as “the sweetest guy you could ever meet”.

“He’d do anything for you,” he said. “He never hurt anybody, he was kind and funny to be around.

“He has given us so many wonderful memories and I still can’t believe that this has actually happened. We all miss him terribly.”

They both praised the support of people they’d encountered in Norwich, and his brother said: “They have come out and given my mum a hug, they have put the posters in shop windows.

“Obviously most people don’t have to go through something like this and they have been understanding and supportive.”

His father thanked their family, friends and those who had helped with the searches.

Mr Sadler had been in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA.

He grew up in Highgate, in the centre of King’s Lynn, and attended the now King Edward VII Academy on the Gaywood Road.

During the search, his former school described him as an “absolute pleasure to teach”, and “respected by his teachers and his peers”.

