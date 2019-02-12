Search

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

PUBLISHED: 13:47 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 19 February 2019

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Archant

A body has been found in the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler.

Nick Sadler has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will SadlerNick Sadler has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will Sadler

This morning dive teams from Nottinghamshire have been deployed at the UEA lake as they were called in to assist with the search for the 25-year-old.

He had been missing for 11 days and his family have been desperately searching for any clues over his disappearance.

Hundreds of missing posters have been plastered around the city, and Nick’s brother Oliver and parents Will and Tracy have been travelling to Norwich from King’s Lynn almost every day.

Last week Oliver Sadler, 31, said the family “feared the worst”, and police returned to the UEA lake at the weekend after a potential CCTV sighting.

From left Ayesha Mitchell, Nick Sadler, Kieran Woodcock and Ashleigh Gormer Picture: Ashleigh GormerFrom left Ayesha Mitchell, Nick Sadler, Kieran Woodcock and Ashleigh Gormer Picture: Ashleigh Gormer

By Tuesday they had recruited dive teams and a body has today been found in the water.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: “After searches at the University of East Anglia campus, where a man’s body was recovered from the lake.

“While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of 25-year-old Nick Sadler who was reported missing from the city on Thursday 7 February 2019.

“Next of kin have been informed.

Missing UEA student Nick Sadler’s mother Tracy and brother Oliver have issued a plea for him to get in touch. Nick has been missing since early Friday morning. Picture: Neil DidsburyMissing UEA student Nick Sadler’s mother Tracy and brother Oliver have issued a plea for him to get in touch. Nick has been missing since early Friday morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained; however detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances. A post mortem examination will take place in due course.”

Footage from the campus cameras have captured a man walking through the area at around 4.30am on the night Nick disappeared.

He has not been seen since he disappeared from his home at Helena Road in Earlham early Friday, February 8.

Nick left his phone, wallet and keys behind, and his family believe he did not have a jacket on.

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: ArchantSpecialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Nick had been in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA, after moving to the city from his home town of King’s Lynn.

He grew up in Highgate, in the centre of King’s Lynn and attended the now King Edward VII Academy on the Gaywood Road.

He had been “worried” about the future after graduation, his family said, and was last seen by his house mates in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mark Flanagan, 24, a broadcast student at Derby University, grew up in South Lynn and went to KES with Mr Sadler.

Nick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Nick has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will SadlerNick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Nick has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will Sadler

“I knew him all through high school,” he said. “And then it kind of transitioned to more online stuff when we started moving to university.

“He was polite and kind. I know a lot of people say that about people who are missing but he was always happy to help someone.”

In a statement, his former school said: “Nick Sadler attended KES from 2007 - 2012. His younger brother and sister were also students at KES.

“He enjoyed his time at the school and was a quiet conscientious student who worked hard and was always reliable. He was an able student and was an original thinker with considerable wit.

“Nick was an absolute pleasure to teach. Respected by his teachers and his peers, he had a firm friendship group and good working relationships.”

