Tributes paid to 'well-liked' and 'lovely' murder victim

PUBLISHED: 18:35 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:35 17 February 2020

Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Neighbours have paid tributes to a "kind and warm" woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation.

The body of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60, was found at an address in Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15.

Her estranged husband Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, was arrested in connection with the death, and has subsequently been charged with one count of murder.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday and his case was sent to Norwich Crown Court.

A neighbour in her 60s who did not want to be named said Mrs Van Der Ploeg was a "lovely, lovely lady and very kind" and was "well-liked".

She said: "She would always say hello to me and give me a little wave if we crossed paths. She kept herself to herself and seemed to be family orientated, who I really feel for.

"I was shocked to hear the news. It was very, very sad."

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, 39, said the woman was "warm, polite and friendly".

She added: "I didn't know her too well but she was an ideal neighbour.

"I was just completely shocked when I heard about her death. I can't get over it really."

