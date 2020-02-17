Search

Advanced search

Man charged with murder of estranged wife appears in court

PUBLISHED: 13:24 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 17 February 2020

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Archant

A man charged with murder of his estranged wife in Norwich has appeared before magistrates.

Officers were called to an address at Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15, to reports that a woman had been found dead.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via a link from Wymondham police headquarters for the short hearing on Monday.

He is charged with the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60, on February 15 this year. No plea was taken.

Asked by the court clerk if his nationality was Dutch, grey haired Van Der Ploeg did not reply.

His case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a further hearing on Tuesday. Ian Fisher appeared for Van Der Ploeg, who was remanded in custody.

A cordon around the property at Highfields has since been removed. A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out on Monday.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Outrage over Caroline Flack biography announced two days after her death

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium.. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Man arrested and charged with murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave – more than 25 years after his death

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave. Picture: Archant/FILE

‘We had nowhere to go’ - sadness after boxing club’s closure

Adam Gigli at Long Stratton Boxing Club. Picture: Simon Parkin

Three men arrested over Golden Triangle disturbance

Police were called to Denbigh Road, Norwich, in the early hours of Tuesday February 11 2020. Photo: Google Maps

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24