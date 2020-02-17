Man charged with murder of estranged wife appears in court

Police in Highfields in Costessey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Archant

A man charged with murder of his estranged wife in Norwich has appeared before magistrates.

Officers were called to an address at Highfields, Costessey, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15, to reports that a woman had been found dead.

Cornelius Van Der Ploeg, 63, of Oxmoor Avenue, Hadley, Telford, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court via a link from Wymondham police headquarters for the short hearing on Monday.

He is charged with the murder of Cherith Van Der Ploeg, 60, on February 15 this year. No plea was taken.

Asked by the court clerk if his nationality was Dutch, grey haired Van Der Ploeg did not reply.

His case was sent to Norwich Crown Court for a further hearing on Tuesday. Ian Fisher appeared for Van Der Ploeg, who was remanded in custody.

A cordon around the property at Highfields has since been removed. A Home Office post mortem examination was carried out on Monday.