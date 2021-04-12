News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wave of colour at Sandringham as tributes to Prince Philip grow

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:21 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM April 12, 2021
Duke of Edinbugh

Prince Philip pictured with Prince George at Sandringham in 2015 - Credit: Kensington Palace

A wave of colour washes over the famous iron gates as tributes flood in for the Duke of Edinburgh.

People have been leaving flowers and cards at the Norwich Gates ay Sandringham since Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 in Windsor on Friday.

Duke of Edinburgh

Some of the hundreds of tributes to Prince Philip which have been left at Sandringham since he passed away on Friday - Credit: Chris Bishop

Those paying their respects today included the Duke of Cambridge, who released a picture of his son Prince George sitting with his late great-grandfather on one of his carriages at Sandringham.

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," Prince William said in  a statement issued by Kensington Palace.

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days," he said.

"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour.

Duke of Edinburgh

One of the tributes for Prince Philip left at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead.

"I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."

Many messages left at the gates thanked Prince Philip for his many years of service to Queen and country.

One added: "We miss you here in Norfolk. Sleep well."

Another described the Prince as "a pillar of the nation", while one added simply: "Thank you."

Duke of Edinburgh

Well-wishers examine the tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

In contrast to the colourful sight at Sandringham, a single bunch of daffodils stood by the gate at Wood Farm, Wolferton, where the Prince spent much of his time after he retired from public life in 2017.

Just 30 people will allowed to attend the Duke's funeral at St George's Chapel, at Windsor, on Saturday afternoon.

Duke of Edinburgh

A touching message to the Queen amid the tributes to Prince Philip at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mourners will include Prince Harry, who has flown from his home in America, who in a statement today said his grandfather was "a man of service, honour and great humour", adding: "He was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

