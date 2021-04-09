News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Mourners lay flowers at Sandringham after Prince Philip's death

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:17 PM April 9, 2021   
Daffodils in the sunshine, outside Sandringham House. Picture: Ian Burt

Daffodils in the sunshine, outside Sandringham House. Picture: Ian Burt

People were laying flowers at the Norwich Gates of Sandringham within hours of the announcement of the Duke’s death.

Bouquets of lilies were laid against the wrought iron gates, with around six bouquets laid by lunchtime on Friday.

Phil French, 45, and his five-year-old daughter Caitlin, from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire, were among the first to arrive to pay tribute.

Prince Philip. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Prince Philip. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Mr French, said: “We were in King’s Lynn when we heard the news on the radio so we thought we’d come and pay our respects.

“I’ve always respected the guy, in my opinion he stood out from the royals because he was a bit too honest.”

Police arrived at the gates to keep people safe at the busy junction and were erecting barriers at the scene, while mourners arrived to pay tribute.

People visited in groups of two and three to lay flowers and pay their respects.

