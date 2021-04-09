Mourners lay flowers at Sandringham after Prince Philip's death

Published: 1:17 PM April 9, 2021

People were laying flowers at the Norwich Gates of Sandringham within hours of the announcement of the Duke’s death.

Bouquets of lilies were laid against the wrought iron gates, with around six bouquets laid by lunchtime on Friday.

Phil French, 45, and his five-year-old daughter Caitlin, from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire, were among the first to arrive to pay tribute.

Prince Philip. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

Mr French, said: “We were in King’s Lynn when we heard the news on the radio so we thought we’d come and pay our respects.

“I’ve always respected the guy, in my opinion he stood out from the royals because he was a bit too honest.”

Police arrived at the gates to keep people safe at the busy junction and were erecting barriers at the scene, while mourners arrived to pay tribute.

People visited in groups of two and three to lay flowers and pay their respects.