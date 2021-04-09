Mourners lay flowers at Sandringham after Prince Philip's death
- Credit: Ian Burt
People were laying flowers at the Norwich Gates of Sandringham within hours of the announcement of the Duke’s death.
Bouquets of lilies were laid against the wrought iron gates, with around six bouquets laid by lunchtime on Friday.
Phil French, 45, and his five-year-old daughter Caitlin, from Long Sutton in Lincolnshire, were among the first to arrive to pay tribute.
Mr French, said: “We were in King’s Lynn when we heard the news on the radio so we thought we’d come and pay our respects.
“I’ve always respected the guy, in my opinion he stood out from the royals because he was a bit too honest.”
Police arrived at the gates to keep people safe at the busy junction and were erecting barriers at the scene, while mourners arrived to pay tribute.
People visited in groups of two and three to lay flowers and pay their respects.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
- 2 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 3 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
- 4 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
- 5 Police launch investigation after teenager raped
- 6 Owners of family-run high street store retire after 30 years
- 7 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 8 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 9 Boss offers glamping after Covid shuts down 30-year-old firm
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumour: Spanish trio linked with Canaries ace Buendia