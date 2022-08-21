'He was always laughing' - Sister's tribute to motorcycle crash victim

A motorcyclist who died after a crash in a market town was 'always laughing and smiling', his grieving sister has said.

Braden-Lee Payne, 26, died on Thursday, August 18 after the incident in Fakenham in which the motorbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The driver of the Mitsubishi has been charged with death by dangerous driving and other offences including drink driving and failing to stop.

Mr Payne, who was a painter and decorator, grew up in Norwich and had lived in Dereham for a little while before moving to Fakenham about four years ago.

His sister Shakira-Lee, 19 and who also lives in Fakenham, said: "He was so protective over me as an elder brother.

Braden-Lee Payne with his sister Shakira-Lee Payne - Credit: Shakira-Lee Payne

"He was always laughing, always smiling. He loved his job.

"He only just got his bike and was visiting us every day.

"He was making new friends."

Mr Payne loved grime music and had performed at some events under the name Beinpe and made Youtube music videos.

His sister said: "He would also say 'One day I will be famous."

His favourite musician was Eninem.

His parents are Mark Payne and Kirsty Moore.

The crash in Fakenham's Cattle Market Street that led to Mr Payne's death happened on Wednesday, August 17 at about 11.15pm.

Mr Payne died in hospital the next day at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A pedestrian at the scene of the crash, a man also aged 33, was also injured as a result of the collision.

After that collision the Mitsubishi then crashed into with a wall on Dereham Road in Hempton before it was located by police shortly afterwards on North Drive, in Fakenham.

The entrance to Cattle Market Street in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

On Friday Jake Nicholson, 33, of no fixed address, was charged by police with six offences.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Cattle Market Street, dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Dereham Road and drink driving

Nicholson appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 19 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 16.