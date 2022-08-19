News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

33-year-old charged in connection with fatal crash in Fakenham

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:57 PM August 19, 2022
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fakenham

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Cattle Market Street, Fakenham - Credit: Google

A 33-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene following a fatal crash in Fakenham.

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 17, following reports of a collision involving a white Honda motorbike and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene. 

The vehicle then collided with a wall on Dereham Road, in Hempton, before it was located shortly afterwards on North Drive, in Fakenham, but the driver had left the scene. 

The rider of the motorbike, a 26-year-old man, died the following day (August 18) as a result of his injuries. 

The driver of the silver Mitsubishi Shogun was arrested and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Further enquiries established that a pedestrian at the scene of the crash, a man also aged 33, was also injured as a result of the collision.

Most Read

  1. 1 Overnight works on stretch of A47 prompt 50-mile diversion for two weeks
  2. 2 Norfolk beach named among UK's most contaminated
  3. 3 New reservoir could secure region's water supply - but will cost over £1bn
  1. 4 Revealed: Buyer of Norwich Airport Industrial Estate - and what they paid
  2. 5 'Genuine shock' after biker killed in town centre hit-and-run
  3. 6 Man in his 20s dies after hit-and-run
  4. 7 Police ask neighbours to turn in inconsiderate parkers in new crackdown
  5. 8 City architect puts huge family home on the market for £1.45m
  6. 9 Grand Designs water tower to open for public
  7. 10 Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre

Jake Nicholson, 33, of no fixed address, has now been charged with the following offences: 

  • Causing death by dangerous driving
  • Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
  • Failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Cattle Market Street
  • Dangerous driving 
  • Failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Dereham Road
  • Drink driving 

Nicholson appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 19 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 16.



Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Flash flooding has hit parts of west Norfolk, such as Pott Row.

Norfolk Live News

'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Mason with the racking in her East Harling garden

Breckland Council

Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 20s has died and another has been left with serious injuries following a crash in Walsoken.

Man in 20s killed and another seriously injured in motorbike crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The pub garden at Dun Cow in Salthouse. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon