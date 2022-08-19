33-year-old charged in connection with fatal crash in Fakenham

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Cattle Market Street, Fakenham - Credit: Google

A 33-year-old man has been charged on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene following a fatal crash in Fakenham.

Officers were called to Cattle Market Street at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, August 17, following reports of a collision involving a white Honda motorbike and a silver Mitsubishi Shogun.

The Mitsubishi failed to stop at the scene.

The vehicle then collided with a wall on Dereham Road, in Hempton, before it was located shortly afterwards on North Drive, in Fakenham, but the driver had left the scene.

The rider of the motorbike, a 26-year-old man, died the following day (August 18) as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the silver Mitsubishi Shogun was arrested and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Further enquiries established that a pedestrian at the scene of the crash, a man also aged 33, was also injured as a result of the collision.

Jake Nicholson, 33, of no fixed address, has now been charged with the following offences:

Causing death by dangerous driving

Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Cattle Market Street

Dangerous driving

Failing to stop at the scene of a collision in Dereham Road

Drink driving

Nicholson appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 19 and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 16.







