Mum's heartfelt tribute to daughter who died in A47 collision

Published: 5:30 AM October 27, 2021

A loving tribute has been paid to a "kind and thoughtful" mum-of-two whose daughters were her world.

Emma Constable, from Dereham, was killed in a collision on the A47 in the early hours of Thursday, October 21.

Hundreds of heartfelt messages have since been written on social media in memory of the popular 30-year-old, with dozens more sent directly to her family.

She leaves behind two daughters, Skye, aged 13, and Crystal, 11.

Miss Constable's mother, Jo, said: "They [her daughters] were her world.

"If you looked at Emma she was quite glamorous. She never did the school run unless she had done her make-up and hair. But she was adventurous and would take the girls camping, fishing and up to the coast.

"She was an outgoing mother who really did everything for her children. Her whole world revolved around them and making sure they had a good time.

"Emma has brought up two really loving, well-behaved children. Everybody loves them because they have been brought up so well."

Growing up with her family at Larner's Road in Toftwood, Miss Constable was a local girl who went the nearby infant and junior schools.

She then attended Northgate High School and later moved into her own home in Dereham.

Throughout her short life, Miss Constable touched a great many lives - as has been reflected by the endless tributes.

"I am gobsmacked by all the messages," added Mrs Constable. "I must have had a couple of hundred messages about all the things she has done for people.

"She was really well loved. I must admit I didn't even realise she had quite so many friends.

"She was someone who looked out for others. She was strong-minded and had her own ideas on things, but the other side was that she was kind, thoughtful and very helpful."

Since Miss Constable's death, a JustGiving page set up in her memory has already amassed more than £5,500 in donations.

All the money raised will go to her daughters.

"The girls have been so strong and brave," said Mrs Constable.

"Emma never had any savings for them, so it will definitely be invested in their futures."

A celebration of Miss Constable's life is due to take place on her birthday, November 27.