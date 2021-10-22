Woman who died in A47 collision named

Published: 10:08 AM October 22, 2021

A woman who died on the A47 at Dereham has been named - Credit: Matthew Usher

A woman in her 30s who was killed in a collision on the A47 has been named.

The crash, involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Dereham, happened at around 1.30am on Thursday (October 21).

Police and the ambulance service were sent to the major road's westbound carriageway and treated a woman near the Swanton Morley junction.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance staff, she died at the scene.

The A47 stayed shut in both directions between Fox Lane and the A1075 Tavern Lane for more than six hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The woman who died has since been named locally as Emma Constable.

A number of tributes have since been paid on social media, while a friend wrote that Ms Constable was 30 years old and "loved by many".

Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen a pedestrian in the area around the time stated is encouraged to contact Sgt Peter Howlett or Sgt Matt Steward in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 16 of October 21.